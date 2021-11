HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Charlene Dickens from CKD Home Staging joins us to explain the importance of home staging here in Hampton Roads.

Contact CKD Home Staging at ckdhomestaging.com or (757) 354-1633.

Presented by Creed Realty

600 Lynnhaven Parkway, Suite 206 - Virginia Beach, Va 23452

(757) 502-4070

www.creedrealty.com