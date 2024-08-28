The importance of pet vaccinations with VBSPCA on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — August is National Immunization Awareness Month—and the perfect time to ensure your pets are up-to-date on their vaccinations. Keeping your furry friends vaccinated is a vital part of pet ownership, and a simple way to ensure the health of your animals. Matt Wurzburger and adoptable dog Noodle from the Virginia Beach SPCA join Coast Live with more.

To learn how you can become a member and support the work done by VBSPCA, visit vbspca.com.

Contact the VBSPCA Clinic at (757) 427-0071 or clinic@vbspca.com. View Vaccine Clinic Schedule at vbspca.com/vaccine-clinics.

