HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Kate Baldwin from the Virginia Beach SPCA joins Coast Live to discuss the importance of having your pets spayed or neutered, which is a critical piece of the puzzle in the fight against pet overpopulation.

Attend the VBSPCA Wags & Whiskers Gala, their biggest annual fundraising event!

"Havana Nights"

Saturday, April 29th from 7-11pm

New Realm Brewing Co.

Food, Drinks, Games, Entertainment & More

Get tickets at vbspca.com/gala!