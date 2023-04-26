The inspiring story of Natalie's fight with cancer on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA. — With the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway campaign underway, April Woodard speaks with Nicole about her daughter Natalie, who was treated at St. Jude for Stage 4 Neuroblastoma.

In Nicole's words, “St. Jude gave us hope. They saved my daughter’s life. They gave us a second chance.”

You can now reserve a $100 ticket for a chance to win the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home in Suffolk’s River Club community! The 4-bedroom, 26-hundred square foot home is valued at $615,000. Click here to find more information and reserve your ticket!

All proceeds from the campaign support St. Jude's mission to end childhood cancer.