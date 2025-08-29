Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

The latest in back-to-school fashion from Coastal Edge on Coast Live

The latest in back-to-school fashion from Coastal Edge on Coast Live
Posted
and last updated

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — D. Nachnani and Olivia Roos from Coastal Edge visit the Coast Live studio to show off a back-to-school fashion show, complete with the latest trends and styles for students of any age!

Freshen up your wardrobe for the school year by visiting any of Coastal Edge's locations here in Hampton Roads:

  • Pembroke Mall ( 757)499-9155
  • Greenbrier Mall (757)424-0055
  • Lynnhaven Mall ( 757)974-9714
  • RedMill Commons ( 757) 424-0055
  • 21st Street (757)422-4640
  • Atlantic Ave ( 757)428-1934

For more of the latest looks, visit coastaledge.com.

Paid for by Coastal Edge.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

True Crime 757 Podcast