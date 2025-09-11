The Legendary George Wallace on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—George Wallace is a legendary comedian, actor, and writer, known for his quick wit and masterful storytelling. The iconic comedian joined April Woodard on Coast Live while he's in town at The Funny Bones.

Often referred to as "The New Mr. Vegas," Wallace achieved tremendous success headlining his stand-up show in Las Vegas for over a decade, solidifying his status as a top-tier entertainer.

Currently, Wallace co-stars with Laverne Cox in Prime Video’s highly anticipated comedy series, Clean Slate. This show is the final project from the legendary producer Norman Lear, in collaboration with Sony Pictures Television. The half-hour series was greenlit on Lear’s 100th birthday, a major milestone in television history.

