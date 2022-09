HAMPTON ROADS, Va — Comedians Chalee Jr. and Nate Rashad join Coast Live to discuss their stand-up comedy tour, "DDTour14," and how they made the transition from touring the world as sailors in the United States Navy, to touring the nation as comics.

DDTour14's 757 Comedy Takeover

Saturday, September 3

6:30-9:30 p.m.

Boil Bay Seafood City in Norfolk

Tickets available at eventbrite.com.