The Newport News Greek Festival showcases food, fun and culture on Coast Live

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Dr. Bobby Garofalis joins Coast Live to share a look at the events, food and Greek culture that will be on display at the Newport News Greek Festival from May 30 through June 2! This year marks the 75th anniversary of the church that hosts the Greek Festival, so this year looks to be a standout.

Newport News Greek Festival

Saints Constantine and Helen

Greek Orthodox Church

60 Traverse Road, Newport News

Free Admission, free parking, and online ordering!

NewportNewsGreekFestival.org

Paid for by Newport News Greek Festival.