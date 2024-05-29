The Newport News Greek Festival showcases food, fun and culture on Coast Live

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Dr. Bobby Garofalis joins Coast Live to share a look at the events, food and Greek culture that will be on display at the Newport News Greek Festival from May 30 through June 2! This year marks the 75th anniversary of the church that hosts the Greek Festival, so this year looks to be a standout.
Newport News Greek Festival
Saints Constantine and Helen
Greek Orthodox Church
60 Traverse Road, Newport News
Free Admission, free parking, and online ordering!
NewportNewsGreekFestival.org
Paid for by Newport News Greek Festival.