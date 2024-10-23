The Newport News Greek Festival showcases food, fun, family and culture on Coast Live

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Dr. Bobby Garofalis joins Coast Live to share a look at the events, food and Greek culture that will be on display at the fall edition of the Newport News Greek Festival from October 24 - 26!

Newport News Greek Festival

Saints Constantine and Helen

Greek Orthodox Church

60 Traverse Road, Newport News

Free Admission, free parking, and online ordering!

Thursday, October 24 : 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Friday, October 25: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m

Saturday, October 26: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

NewportNewsGreekFestival.org

Paid for by Newport News Greek Festival.