Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

The Newport News Greek Festival showcases food, fun, family and culture on Coast Live

Posted

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Dr. Bobby Garofalis joins Coast Live to share a look at the events, food and Greek culture that will be on display at the fall edition of the Newport News Greek Festival from October 24 - 26!

Newport News Greek Festival
Saints Constantine and Helen
Greek Orthodox Church
60 Traverse Road, Newport News
Free Admission, free parking, and online ordering!

Thursday, October 24 : 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Friday, October 25: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m
Saturday, October 26: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

NewportNewsGreekFestival.org

Paid for by Newport News Greek Festival.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Price is Right contestant search