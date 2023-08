HAMPTON ROADS, VA - The Pawlor in Norfolk talks grooming and pet fashions as they prep for the big "Pawchella" event on August 27th at the boutique in Norfolk.

PAWCHELLA

August 27, 10am – 5pm

Free Baths

Free Food

Doggy Pool Party

Doggy Fashion Show

2604 Granby St, Norfolk

Presented by The Pawlor

ThePawlor1.com