The positive effects of buying local on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - According to the Small Business Administration (SBA), for every $100 spent at small businesses, $48 is put back into the local economy. But if that same $100 is spent at big box store or national retailer, only $14 makes it back to our local economy. Main Streets are the heartbeat of America's cities and towns and play an important part in the long-term success of communities and help build a sense of place. Bill Brunelle, co-founder of Independent We Stand, joins us to share the positive effects of buying local.

For more information visit www.independentwestand.org.