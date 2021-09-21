Watch
Coast Live

Actions

The positive effects of buying local on Coast Live

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 5:45 PM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 17:45:21-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - According to the Small Business Administration (SBA), for every $100 spent at small businesses, $48 is put back into the local economy. But if that same $100 is spent at big box store or national retailer, only $14 makes it back to our local economy. Main Streets are the heartbeat of America's cities and towns and play an important part in the long-term success of communities and help build a sense of place. Bill Brunelle, co-founder of Independent We Stand, joins us to share the positive effects of buying local.

For more information visit www.independentwestand.org.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections