HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Months of social distancing have left many people feeling lonely and have taken an emotional toll on people of all ages. Dr. Nancy Gee, Director of the Center for Human-Animal Interaction at VCU, and veterinarian Angela Hughes, PhD, DVM, join us to take a closer look at how therapy dogs can help in this situation, especially for older Americans who are experiencing loneliness.

