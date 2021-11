HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - As we prepare to honor our nation’s heroes this Veterans Day, it’s also an opportunity to educate the community about a disease more commonly diagnosed within the veteran community called amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Army veteran and former level one trauma nurse, Lisa McKee, will share her story of living with ALS and why she is so passionate about raising awareness of this disease.

Go to alsveterans.com to learn more.