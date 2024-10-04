The Price is Right Live on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.—“Come on Down” to THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE™ the stage show is coming to Hampton Roads, on October 8th at the Ferguson Center in Newport News. This non-televised version of the show will feature all your favorite games, fabulous prizes, and all the excitement you know and love! Alongside our Celebrity Host, randomly selected contestants play everyone’s favorite games like Plinko™, Cliffhangers™, The Big Wheel™ and even the fabulous Showcase. April Woodard spoke with the award-winning host, Todd Newton about hosting the perfect family entertainment experience where the next contestant might be YOU!

The Price is Right Live!

October 8

7:30pm

Ferguson Center for the Arts

1 Avenue of the Arts

Newport News

Box Office:

(757) 594-8752

The Price is Right Live

