The PSA on PSA Screenings on Coast Live

Hampton Roads, VA—Public Service Announcement: The Hampton University Proton Center is urging men to prioritize their PSA screenings.

The Men's Fair, scheduled for September 27th, aims to educate the community about the prevention of prostate cancer in men throughout Hampton Roads. Local sports figures and community leaders have joined forces to spread this important message.

The Fair will have free screenings for men and women who come out. Sentara will have mobile breast cancer screenings.

Presented by: Hampton University's Proton Therapy Institute

Fourth Annual Prostate Cancer and Men's Health Awareness Fair, September 27th

9am-12 pm

40 Enterprise Parkway, Hampton, VA

Hosted by Hampton University's Proton Therapy Institute in partnership with Sentara Health.