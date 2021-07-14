The push for electric vehicles on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - In the nation’s capital and in state capitols around the country, laws and regulations are being pursued with the ultimate goal of getting rid of gas- and diesel-fueled cars and trucks. Consumer Car Coach, Lauren Fix, and Rob Underwood, President of the Energy Marketers of America join us to explain how many government policies are stealthily increasing costs for taxpayers and drivers, with the ultimate aim of pushing gas and diesel vehicles out of the picture faster than consumers would like.

