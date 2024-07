HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Comedians Quincy Carr and Otis Jones join Coast Live to crack some jokes and share a preview of the latest show in the Quality Comedy Series in Virginia Beach.

The Quality Comedy Series Returns!

Thursday, July 18 at 8 p.m.

Dave & Buster's

701 Lynnhaven Pkwy Suite G19, Virginia Beach, VA 23452

quincycarr.com