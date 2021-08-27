The road to economic recovery for those with disabilities on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - One in four U.S. adults – 61 million Americans – have a disability that impacts major life activities, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As the United States continues on the road to economic recovery, it is vital that people with disabilities and veterans have full access to employment during the national recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Dave Shurna and Sean Passmore join us live from the site of the 2021 No Barriers Summit in Keystone, CO to share details about the summit, why inclusion is such a vital part of the country’s economic recovery and how you can help.

For more information visit nobarriersusa.org.