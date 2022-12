HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — The Salvation Army's Major Donald Dohmann visits Coast live to share information about the return of the Red Kettle Campaign, which supports people in need right here in Hampton Roads. Plus, updates on how you can donate easily without needing cash on-hand, and how you can support the mission as a bell ringer.

