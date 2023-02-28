Watch Now
"The Shamrock Marathon Men" preview Shamrock Weekend on Coast Live

Posted at 3:20 PM, Feb 28, 2023
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Augustus Cutlet and Flash O'Shenanigan, better known as "The Shamrock Marathon Men," join Coast Live ahead of the 2023 Shamrock Marathon to share all the fun in store and discuss their favorite aspects of this sprawling event.

Yuengling Shamrock Marathon Weekend 
March 17-19, 2023
Virginia Beach Oceanfront
Full Marathon, Half Marathon, 8K and Kid's Final Mile
Volunteers needed!
More information and registration at ShamrockMarathon.com.

