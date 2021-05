HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - People with migraine experience unrelenting headaches, nausea, dizziness and light sensitivity that come with migraine attacks. But it doesn’t end there, migraine encompasses all aspects of life, frequently causing anxiety, depression, and impacting personal and professional lives. Jill Dehlin, RN, joins us to discuss the impact that migraines can have on everyday life and how people can manage this disease.

Go to headaches.org to learn more.