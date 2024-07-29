The Spartan Legion Band Challenge on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.— A challenge is underway for fans of The Spartan Legion Band. Let the Heavens Resound is a fundraising campaign asking former band members, alumni and fans to contribute $50.00 toward $100.000 goal in scholarship funds for band members. Organizers say the want to reach the mark by August 17, 2024.
Spartan Legion Foundation
