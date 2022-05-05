Watch
The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway on Coast Live

Posted at 1:41 PM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 13:41:28-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The 2022 St. Jude Dream Home in Suffolk is complete, and you still have a chance to win it for just a hundred dollars! A limited number of raffle tickets are still available, and all proceeds help support families facing childhood cancer. St. Jude volunteer Jack Pavlat stops by Coast Live to talk about why St. Jude's mission is so important in our community, and shares his personal story of how childhood cancer has affected his family.

Visit stjude.org to buy your Dream Home Giveaway ticket now!

