HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - “BMF” (aka Black Mafia Family) is inspired by the true story of two brothers who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980’s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in the country. Actors Demetrius "Lil' Meech" Flenory Jr. and Da'Vinchi join us to talk about the true-American crime story and their role in the show.

Black Mafia Family premieres Sunday, September 26 on STARZ.