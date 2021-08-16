The stars of Disney's "Spin" on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Multitalented actress Avantika stars as Rhea, a relatable Indian American teen who discovers her true love - creating DJ mixes that blend the rich textures of her South Asian culture and the world around her. Rhea's life revolves around her eclectic group of friends, her after-school coding club, her family’s Indian restaurant, and her tight-knit, multi-generational family, which includes her grandmother Asha, played by critically acclaimed actress Meera Syal. Both stars of the show join us to talk about the series and what to expect in the upcoming episodes.

"Spin" premieres on August 13 at 8 p.m. on Disney Channel.