The stars of Hallmark+'s "The Chicken Sisters" on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Actresses Schuyler Fisk, Genevieve Angelson, Lea Thompson and Wendie Malick from "The Chicken Sisters" on Hallmark+ join Chandler Nunnally to chat about the new series, acting with a southern twang and which real-world spots have the best fried chicken.
Here's how the streamer describes the new show:
The Chicken Sisters is a family drama set in the fictional town of Merinac, where a generations-old rift between dueling fried chicken restaurants – Mimi’s and Frannie’s – has left the founders’ families fractured and the locals taking sides. When popular cooking competition show Ultimate Kitchen Clash comes to town, this could be the recipe for ending this feud once and for all. But things are fixing to heat up both inside and outside of the kitchen as the reality show spotlight causes sparks to fly as secrets are spilled and feathers get ruffled.
Starring Schuyler Fisk (Sam & Kate, Orange County), Genevieve Angelson (The Handmaid’s Tale, Good Girls Revolt), Lea Thompson (Switched at Birth, Back to the Future) and Wendie Malick (Young Sheldon, Shrinking, Just Shoot Me!), Adapted from the New York Times bestseller and Reese’s Book Club selection of the same name by author KJ Dell’Antonia, the eight-episode series is created and executive produced by showrunner Annie Mebane (Shrinking, Atypical, The Goldbergs).
The Chicken Sisters premieres Tuesday, September 10th, with the launch of Hallmark+, the company’s reimagined streaming service and membership rewards program. Following the first episode, new episodes premiere every Thursday starting on September 12.