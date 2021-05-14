Watch
The stars of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" on Coast Live

Posted at 11:14 AM, May 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-14 11:14:27-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - In season two of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series", the East High Wildcats, who are preparing to perform “Beauty and the Beast” as their spring musical, face off against rival school North High to win a prestigious and cutthroat student theater competition. Stars Mark St. Cyr and Kate Reinders join us with an update on the upcoming season and some behind-the-scenes stories.

"High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" season two begins streaming on Disney+ May 14.

