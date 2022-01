HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Nickelodeon's "Warped!" follows two employees of a popular comic book shop who learn to embrace their differences, become best friends and set off to create the world’s greatest graphic novel. Stars Ariana Molkara and Christopher Martinez join us with the details!

"Warped!" premieres Thursday, January 18 at 7:30 p.m. on Nickelodeon.20