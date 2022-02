HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - It's the summer of 1986 in the fifth season of "Snowfall". Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) and his entire family are rich beyond their wildest dreams, on the verge of having everything they've ever wanted…right as the ground begins to fall out from under their feet. We catch up with series stars Damson Idris and Angela Lewis about the upcoming season and what to expect.

"Snowfall" season five premieres Wednesday, February 23 on FX and streams on Hulu the next day.