HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Life in a new school can be hard, but lucky for Sadie, she has Lay Lay, an avatar from a personal affirmation app who magically comes to life to become Sadie’s best friend and ultimate hype girl. Stars That Girl Lay Lay and Gabrielle Nevaeh Green join us to talk about the new series and what to expect from the show!

"That Girl Lay Lay" premieres on Thursday, September 23rd at 7:30 p.m. on Nickelodeon.