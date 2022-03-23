Watch
Coast Live

Actions

The Stars of "The Bold & The Beautiful" on Coast Live

Posted at 12:02 PM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 12:02:33-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - For the past 35 years, "The Bold & The Beautiful" has brought the glamour of the fashion world to daytime television. This Thursday, the show will mark its anniversary with a special episode, dedicated to the character of "Brooke Logan" and her true loves. Actors Katherine Kelly Lang, who portrays Brooke, and Thorsten Kaye, who plays Ridge Forrester, chat with Coast Live about the show and what it's like to mark this major milestone.

Catch this special episode of "The Bold & The Beautiful" on CBS Thursday, March 24.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

house.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Buy your ticket to win the St. Jude Dream home