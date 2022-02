HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The hit cooking reality series, "Fast Foodies" returns to truTV for a brand-new season featuring new celebrity judges and mouthwatering delights. In each episode of the deliciously fun cooking competition series, three celebrity chefs compete to perfectly recreate and then skillfully reimagine a celebrity guest’s favorite fast-food dish. Jeremy Ford and Justin Sutherland join us with the details.

"Fast Foodies" premieres Thursday, January 27 at 10:00 p.m. on truTV.