The stars of "United States of Al" on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - "United States of Al" stars Adhir Kalyan and Parker Young join us to talk about the comedy series about the friendship between Riley (Young), a Marine combat veteran struggling to readjust to civilian life in Ohio, and Awalmir (“Al”) (Kalyan), the Interpreter who served with his unit in Afghanistan and has just arrived to start a new life in America.

"United States of Al" premieres Thursday, April 1 at 8:30 p.m. and moves into its regular timeslot on Thursday, April 8 at 9:30 p.m.