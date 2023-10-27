The stars of Virginia Opera's "The Barber of Seville" on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Markel Reed and Hilary Ginther, two stars of Virginia Opera's latest production, "The Barber of Seville," join Coast Live to share their experience working on one of the most influential and impactful operas of all time.

Here's more information about the show, courtesy of Virginia Opera:

The Barber of Seville is a witty tale of bribery, deception, disguise, and of course, true love. Figaro – the local barber who, in fact, does much more than cut hair – is the ultimate “wingman.” Rossini’s madcap comedy is the prequel to The Marriage of Figaro and is guaranteed to send you out laughing and humming along!



Harrison Opera House, Norfolk

Friday, November 3 — 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 4 — 7:30 p.m. (featuring alternate cast)

Sunday, November 5 — 2:30 p.m.



By Gioachino Rossini

Sung in Italian with English Surtitles

Conducted by Brandon Eldredge and Directed by Nora Winsler

The orchestra for this production is provided by the Virginia Symphony Orchestra

Join us 45 minutes prior to each performance for the Let’s Talk Opera pre-show lecture.

