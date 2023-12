HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Actors Beatty Barnes (Ebenezer Scrooge) and Meredith Noël (Ghost of Christmas Present and other roles) share some behind-the-scenes insights from Virginia Stage Company's latest holiday production, the fan-favorite "A Merry Christmas Carol."

A Merry Christmas Carol

By Mark Shanahan, Adapted from the Novella by Charles Dickens

December 1 - 24, 2023

Tickets Available at vastage.org, or by calling the box office at (757) 627-1234

