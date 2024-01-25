The stars of Virginia Stage Company's "Dial 'M' for Murder" on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Actors Michelle Liu Coughlin and Dan Domingues join Coast Live to share a preview of Virginia Stage Company's latest production, "Dial 'M' for Murder," and discuss their experiences behind the scenes.

Virginia Stage Company Presents

Dial "M" for Murder

By Frederick Knott

Presented by Edwin S. Webster Foundation and generously Supported by An Anonymous Patron of Virginia Stage Company

January 24 - February 11, 2024

Step into a world of deception, suspense, and betrayal as a retired tennis player plots to murder his wealthy wife…until his plan takes an unexpected turn. Whether you’re a devoted fan of Alfred Hitchcock’s renowned film adaptation or experiencing this thrilling masterpiece for the first time, Dial ‘M’ For Murder is guaranteed to keep audiences guessing, gasping, and smiling until the final curtain call. With his deft hand for timing and humor, mystery and comedy, director Mark Shanahan ("The 39 Steps," "The Hound of the Baskervilles") returns to surprise and delight VSC audiences.

