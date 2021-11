HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Billie and Mary Miller join us to talk about how the Down Syndrome Association of Hampton Roads has impacted their family and share the details of the Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk.

The SUDS Awareness Walk will take place Saturday, November 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Mount Trashmore Park in Virginia Beach.

Visit www.dsahr.org to learn more.