The stories of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital on Coast Live

Posted at 1:13 PM, Apr 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-26 13:13:06-04

MEMPHIS, TN. — With the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway underway, Chandler Nunnally shares a look at the heartfelt stories of Carlos Rodriguez, Bess Atkinson, Kimberly Spencer-Foster and Brianna Sowers: four members of the dedicated team at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

You can now reserve a $100 ticket for a chance to win the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home in Suffolk’s River Club community! The 4-bedroom, 26-hundred square foot home is valued at $615,000. Click here to find more information and reserve your ticket!

All proceeds from the campaign support St. Jude's mission to end childhood cancer.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

