The story behind the murder of James Jordan on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The 1993 murder of James Jordan, father of NBA superstar Michael Jordan, shocked the nation and created a media frenzy and countless conspiracy theories. A new IMDb TV doc series, "Moment of Truth", tells the never-before-seen story behind the murder of the beloved husband and father, as well as the history of social injustice in Robeson County, North Carolina, where two teenagers, Larry Demery and Daniel Green, were charged and convicted of the crime. Director Matthew Perniciaro and Executive Producer Shelly Leslie join us with the details.

