The Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts Creative Gala on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA - The Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts' annual gala fundraiser will feature a new format in 2024. Attendees can expect a vibrant and engaging experience that celebrates the arts and highlights the 100-year-old building while raising funds for the Center.

We learn all about it from Thomas Yannuzzi, Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts Executive Director, and Rick Byrd, the Center's Creative Director.

IMAGINE the Future of the Center!

Saturday, February 24th

Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts

110 W. Finney Avenue, Suffolk

Box Office: 757.923.2900

Presented by

Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts

www.suffolkcenter.org