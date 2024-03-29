The team behind new romance film "Someone Like You" on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Author and Producer Karen Kingsbury joins Coast Live along with actors Jake Allyn and Sarah Fisher to discuss the trio's new romance film "Someone Like You," in theaters April 2.

Here's the film's synopsis, courtesy of Karen Kingsbury Productions:

Based on the popular novel by #1 New York Times bestselling author Karen Kingsbury, “Someone Like You” is an achingly beautiful, redemptive love story. After the tragic loss of his best friend, grieving young architect Dawson Gage launches an impossible search for her secret twin sister, twins separated as embryos. But Dawson never planned to fall in love.



Visit www.someonelikeyou.movie for tickets.