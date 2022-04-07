The Tidewater Healthcare Education Expo on Coast Live

Watch
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The Tidewater Healthcare Education Expo is an event that provides numerous learning opportunities and hands-on demonstrations to first responders and healthcare workers in our area. David Long, Executive Director of the Tidewater EMS Council, stops by Coast Live to speak about the event and provide an example of the types of vital skills that attendees can learn at the expo.

The Tidewater Healthcare Education Expo is May 10th-15th at the Delta Marriott in Chesapeake. Visit www.TEMSexpo.org for more information.

