HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - According to a new Synchrony CareCredit study, seven out of ten pet parents consider their pets as members of the family, yet nearly half underestimated the lifetime cost of care, which ranges from $20K-$55K for dogs and $15K-$45K for cats. Pet Expert Andrea Arden joins us to discuss the true costs of pet ownership and what families need to consider before becoming pet owners.

Visit petlifetimeofcare.com to learn more.