HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The United States Army TRADOC Band french horn player Sergeant Hunter Payne and vocalist Specialist Maya Rodriguez join Coast Live to discuss their upcoming final concert of the season. Thank you for your service and sharing your talents!

See the TRADOC Band's Final concert!

August 18, 7 p.m.

Magnolia Park, Fort Eustis

Free and open to the public!

Follow @TRADOCBand for updates!