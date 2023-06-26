The U.S. Army TRADOC Band's explosive 50th birthday concert on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Sergeant Hunter Payne and Specialist Michael Thompson from The United States Army TRADOC Band join Coast Live to discuss their musical backgrounds and TRADOC's role in the armed forces, as well as details about a big upcoming concert to mark a major milestone! Thank you for your service and sharing your talents!

The TRADOC Band’s 50th Celebration Concert

Friday, June 30th starting at 5 p.m. at Fort Monroe

Featuring parachute jump demonstrations by the U.S. Army Golden Knights, food trucks and kids activities, military working dog demonstrations, and live cannons accompanying the music!

Presented by

The U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Band

