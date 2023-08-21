The U.S. Army TRADOC Band's explosive outdoor concert series on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Sgt. Libby Norton and 2nd Lt. Bernardo Miethe from The United States Army TRADOC Band join Coast Live to discuss their upcoming free concerts to close out the 91st season of Music Under the Stars, a series of free outdoor summer concerts in the Hampton Roads community. Thank you for your service and sharing your talents!

Catch the TRADOC Band's upcoming concerts:



Thursday August 24 th at Magnolia Park on Fort Eustis

at Magnolia Park on Fort Eustis Friday August 25th at Victory Landing Park

Both concerts start at 7 p.m. and are free and open to the public!

Paid for by The U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Band

Follow @TRADOCBand on Facebook for updates on their concert schedule!