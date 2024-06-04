The soon-to-open Dozoretz Hospice House of Hampton Roads on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Executive Director Victoria Crenshaw from the Dozoretz Hospice House of Hampton Roads and President David Abraham from Beth Sholom Village discuss the upcoming opening of a new hospice care center in Virginia Beach.

The Dozoretz Hopice House is a collaboration between Beth Sholom Village and Westminster-Canterbury on the Chesapeake Bay.

Here's what the organizations say patients can expect at the new facility:

The hospice house is located in Red Mill and will provide care to patients in a homelike setting. Designed by medical professionals who have experience with hospice care, the hospice house includes twelve private bedroom suites for residents and welcoming common areas for caregivers and visitors, including a screened porch, chapel, living room with fireplace, and a kitchen. The second floor will include Guest Suites for family members who need to stay overnight to be close to their loved-ones during their last few days.



In addition to clinical and administrative staff, professionally licensed medical staffing will be augmented by trained volunteers who will carry out a number of activities, including visiting with patients, providing support to family members, and helping to maintain the surrounding gardens. Our focus is on improving the patients’ quality of life, allowing them and their loved ones to make the best of the time they have left together. We honor the uniqueness of all persons whom we serve. Our goal is to continually educate the community about end-of-life care.



We serve all persons regardless of faith, honoring fully the history and spiritual preferences of each.

We serve, knowing this is a journey we will all take.



More information can be found at our website www.hospicehousehr.org.

Paid for by Westminster-Canterbury on the Chesapeake Bay

wcbay.com