HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Gil Bland, President and CEO of the Urban League of Hampton Roads, joins Coast Live to discuss the upcoming "Community Leaders Awards," a virtual event that honors the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by recognizing the work of leaders in our own community.

The 39th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Leaders Awards

January 16, 2023 at 8 a.m.

Watch online at www.ulhr.org!