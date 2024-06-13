The Urban League's Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — ULHR Young Professional Dana Duckworth and Iris J. Lundy, Vice President of Health Equity at Sentara Health, join Coast Live to share a preview of the Urban League's upcoming 3rd Annual Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration.

The event happens on Saturday, June 15, from 1 to 9 p.m. There will be food, fun, and entertainment, featuring performances by Hi-Five, Syleena Johnson and other local talent, and is free to the public.

The theme of this year's event focuses on gun violence. In partnership with the City of Portsmouth, the Urban League of Hampton Roads aims to tackle the challenges contributing to rising crime rates by offering resources in health, housing, education, employment, and financial wellness.

For more information, call 757-627-0864 or visit ulhr.org/juneteenth.