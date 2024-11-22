The Vagabonds on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.—Young and Talented. Two words to describe The Vagabonds, a blues group under the tutelage of Virginia Icon Blues man Bobby “BlackHat.” This young trio whose talents consist of interchanging instruments is more than just a band. They are a testament to the timeless power of music, blending the old with the new and creating a nostalgic and refreshingly original sound. Their musical chemistry is undeniable.

